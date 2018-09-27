How many more have to die on our highways?

September 27, 2018

Greg Nikkel editor@weyburnreview.com There is a new campaign underway by SGI to combat impaired driving in Saskatchewan, and it is using a poignant reference to one of ...

Businesses seek to expand operations in city

September 16, 2018

By Greg Nikkel Weyburn city council dealt with requests from a couple of different companies as they seek to grow or to expand their operations in the city, with rezoning...

Wheatland Senior Centre to hold Seniors Week

September 16, 2018

The Wheatland Seniors Centre will hold activities to mark Seniors Week, which will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. There will be silent auction items displayed at the ...

Tourism contest has close to 500 hashtags

September 14, 2018

Weyburn Tourism’s “Be A Tourist in your own Hometown” officially wrapped up, as the last day for entries was on August 31. “We are happy to say that our campaign was a ...

Wheatland Senior Centre to host anniversary

September 8, 2018

The Wheatland Seniors Centre will celebrate their 30th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 13. They will host a come-and-go cake and coffee social at the centre from 2 to 4 p.m....

Yellow Grass library staff to be at workshop

September 7, 2018

By Betty Guest, 306-465-2876 Yellow Grass — The Yellow Grass public library was closed on Sept. 3 for the Labour Day holiday, and regular hours resumed on Sept. 5, from 3...

New exhibits on display in galleries

September 6, 2018

There are new exhibits on display for the months of September and October, and the Weyburn Arts Council is planning for Culture Days events at the end of the month. ...

Local basketball players head to nationals

July 25, 2018

Weyburn basketball players Zach Olson and Jadon Cook have been busy playing on an elite hand-picked team called Doggpound, attending a number of tournaments through the ...

Tracking my thanks

September 10, 2015

Tracking my thanks is the latest component of my daily walk. In order to have this make more sense, I'll describe the oval where I and my trusty cane spend time together ...

